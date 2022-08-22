Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Issue To Open Today; Check Price, Discount, and More

The second tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2022-23 will be opened for subscription today, 22 August, and will remain open till 26 August.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the gold bond will be issued at a price of Rs 5,197 per gram of gold. The issue price of the sovereign gold bond is fixed on the basis of the simple average value of the closing price published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The price of the bond is issued for gold of 999 purity in the last three business days (dates are 17, 18, and 19 August).

The latest SGB offering price is Rs 106 higher than the previous series announced in June this year.