Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Opens Today: Price, Interest, and Eligibility

People who like to invest in gold have good news waiting for them. According to the latest details announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche is scheduled to open today, Monday, 11 September 2023, for all interested people. The Central Bank has revealed the price for the same so you should take a look at it. One should know the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2023-24 subscription dates as well.

We have all the details about the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2023-24 such as the subscription dates, issue price, discount for applicants, etc., that you should note if you are planning to subscribe. It is important to take a look at the latest announcements by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and then take a decision. You must read the details.