Sensex Dips Over 400 Points to 52,410.39 Amid Ukraine Crisis, Weak Rupee

India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – opened 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, 8 March, as Russia and Ukraine make no headway in peace talks and record oil prices keep investors on edge.

As on 10 am on Tuesday, Sensex shed 432.36 points to 52,410.39 while NIFTY dips 115.75 points to 15,747.40 in opening trade.