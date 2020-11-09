Sensex Opens at Record High of 42,460 Pts; Nifty Surges to 12,426

Sensex on Monday, 9 November, rallied 567.45 points to a record high of 42,460.51 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 163 points to 12,426.55, PTI reported.
The equity markets have extended their gains for the sixth straight day, spurred by a risk-on sentiment across the globe, after Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US election, reported BloombergQuint.
According to the report, all sectoral indices opened with gains on Monday.
After Biden’s win, foreign investors have been strong buyers of Indian equities this month, Live Mint reported.
Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty have opened with gains of 0.8 percent each. The Nifty Midcap index is up 0.7 percent while the Smallcap index has gained 0.8 percent at the beginning of trading, reported BloombergQuint.
ICICI Bank was the top gainer, surging by 3 percent, followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance, reported PTI.
“Trade set up in the domestic market looks to be strong on favourable global cues,” PTI quoted Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head at Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.
In the last session, Sensex ended 552.90 points higher at 41,893.06, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points to 12,263.55.
(With inputs from Livemint, BloombergQuint and PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 09 Nov 2020,09:52 AM IST