‘A Victory For We The People,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden

Biden-Harris address the American electorate for the first time as President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect. Many US networks called the race in favour of Biden, projecting a victory for him in the key state of Pennsylvania.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation for the first time since their projected victory at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

‘DEMOCRACY IS AN ACT’: HARRIS QUOTES JOHN LEWIS

"You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," said Kamala Harris.

Democracy is "only as strong as our willingness to fight for it," Harris said in her first address as Vice-President-Elect of United States moments after she walked out to the music of Mary J Blige. "To guard it and never take it for granted," she added from Wilmington, Delaware. "It takes sacrifice. But there is joy in it. And there is progress, because we, the people, have the power to build a better future."

"I know times have been challenging. Especially the last several months. The grief, sorrow, and pain, the worries and the struggles, but we have also witnessed your courage, your resilience and the generosity of your spirit. For four years, you marched and organised for equality and justice, for our lives and for our planet and then you voted. And you delivered a clear message". "You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," said Kamala Harris. She makes history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president. "And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America."

"To the American people who make up our beautiful country, thank you for turning out in record numbers to make your voices heard," she said of an election that has seen a record voter turnout.

“Though I will be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last”, said Harris of her historic win.

‘WE MUST RESTORE THE SOUL OF AMERICA,’ SAYS BIDEN

"This is the time to heal America", said President-Elect Joe Biden.

"The people of this nation have spoken they've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people," Biden said in his first address as President-Elect of the United Staes of America. "We've won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation," he added. "74 million."

Referring to the celebration across the streets of America, Biden said he was surprised at the "outpouring of joy, of hope, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring another day." "I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me," Biden added.

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans," Biden said.

“Now for all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself, but now let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said.

