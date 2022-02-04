Sensex, Nifty See Small Decline a Day After Meta Loses $237 Billion

ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the NSE and BSE indices.

Reliance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Bajaj Auto, and Wipro were among the top losers.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up 8,705.19 points up on Friday morning, trading at 27,88,565.30 .

Consequent to the crash on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally lost 23.34 percent of his net worth. At $87.7 billion, he slipped to the 12th position in the Forbes real-time billionaires index – marginally behind India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.