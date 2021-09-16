SBI is Offering Home Loans at 6.7% Interest Rate: Check Details

Furthermore, SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. Earlier, the interest rate for non-salaried home loan borrowers was 15 bps higher than the rate of interest applicable to salaried borrowers.

The bank further stated that now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers, which will lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers.

"Generally, the concessional interest rates are applicable for a loan up to a certain limit and are also linked to the profession of the borrower. This time, we have made the offers more inclusive and the offers are available to all segments of borrowers irrespective of the loan amount and the profession of the borrower,” said CS Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI.