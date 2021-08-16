SBI is Offering Car, Gold Loans at Lower Interest Rates: Check Details

India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced multiple offers for its retails customers. These offers have been announced in view of the upcoming festive season.

The bank is offering 100 percent processing fee waiver for car loans. Customers can avail this offer across all channels and can get the facility of up to 90 percent on-road financing for their car loans, said a release by the bank, as reported by news agency PTI.