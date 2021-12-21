SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised for Bulk Deposits

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate
(Photo: Twitter)
India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term/Fixed Deposits. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above.
The bank has hiked the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits by 0.1 percent.
However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.
7 days to 45 days: 3.00 percent
46 days to 179 days: 3.00 percent
180 days to 210 days: 3.10 percent
211 days to less than 1 year: 3.10 percent
1 year to less than 2 years: 3.10 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 3.10 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 3.10 percent
5 years and upto 10 years: 3.10 percent
Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens
7 days to 45 days: 3.50 percent
46 days to 179 days: 3.50 percent
180 days to 210 days: 3.60 percent
211 days to less than 1 year: 3.60 percent
1 year to less than 2 years: 3.60 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 3.60 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 3.60 percent
5 years and upto 10 years: 3.60 percent
For details about interest rates of SBI fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, check the official website of State Bank of India or visit your nearest branch.
