SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised for Bulk Deposits

Check SBI revised fixed deposit interest rates here.
The Quint
Business
Published:

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

|

(Photo: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rate</p></div>

India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term/Fixed Deposits. Bulk deposit refers to the deposit of Rs 2 crore and above.

The bank has hiked the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits by 0.1 percent.

The revised interest rates of SBI FD are effective from 15 December 2021.
Also ReadSBI New ATM Withdrawal Guidelines

However, there has been no change in FDs of less than Rs 2 crore.

SBI Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Bulk Deposits

  • 7 days to 45 days: 3.00 percent

  • 46 days to 179 days: 3.00 percent

  • 180 days to 210 days: 3.10 percent

  • 211 days to less than 1 year: 3.10 percent

  • 1 year to less than 2 years: 3.10 percent

  • 2 years to less than 3 years: 3.10 percent

  • 3 years to less than 5 years: 3.10 percent

  • 5 years and upto 10 years: 3.10 percent

Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens

  • 7 days to 45 days: 3.50 percent

  • 46 days to 179 days: 3.50 percent

  • 180 days to 210 days: 3.60 percent

  • 211 days to less than 1 year: 3.60 percent

  • 1 year to less than 2 years: 3.60 percent

  • 2 years to less than 3 years: 3.60 percent

  • 3 years to less than 5 years: 3.60 percent

  • 5 years and upto 10 years: 3.60 percent

Also ReadSBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

For details about interest rates of SBI fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, check the official website of State Bank of India or visit your nearest branch.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT