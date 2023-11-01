SBI Card & Reliance Retail Join Hands To Launch Reliance SBI Card

SBI Card has announced a collaboration with Reliance Retail under which they will be rolling out Reliance SBI Card. It is a SBI Card and Reliance Retail co-branded credit card that will help cardholders shop at various Reliance Retail outlets. The card is lifestyle-focused and offers a range of programs and special advantages to its holders across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium.

There are two variants of the card- Reliance SBI Card, and Reliance SBI Card PRIME. The official statement mentioned the special benefits and rewards of the Reliance SBI Card which will help you transact for goods from different departments like fashion and lifestyle, grocery, consumer electronics, pharma, furniture, jewelry, and many more. The card users will be able to avail the benefits of customized offers.