Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate at 3.35%: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das began his monetary policy address on Friday, 4 December, announcing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions.

Das said that the MPC had voted to leave the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent respectively. He also said that the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The RBI Governor said that the MPC had decided to continue with accommodative stance on monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till the current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within target.