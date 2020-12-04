Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate at 3.35%: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das began his monetary policy address on Friday, 4 December, announcing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions.
Das said that the MPC had voted to leave the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent respectively. He also said that the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.
The RBI Governor said that the MPC had decided to continue with accommodative stance on monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till the current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within target.
“The MPC was of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated with some relief in the winter months from prices of perishables and bumper Kharif arrivals,” he said.
After the previous MPC meet, Das announced on 9 October that they had voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. He also said that the reverse repo rate would remain unchanged at 3.35 percent.
"The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy for as long as necessary at least through the current financial year and next year," he said.
Published: 04 Dec 2020,09:52 AM IST