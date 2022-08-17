Ratan Tata Backs 'Goodfellows' Startup That Helps Elderly Find Companionship

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday, 16 August, announced an investment in a startup called 'Goodfellows' that pairs senior citizens with young graduates in the form of "meaningful relationships." However, the amount of the investment has not been disclosed.

Goodfellows promotes "intergenerational" friendships. At the launch of the event, Tata said, "You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship."

He added that no one minds getting old till you actually get old, and also said that getting good-natured companionship, which we take for granted, is a challenge.