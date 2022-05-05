PM KISAN Yojana: Complete Your e-KYC to Get the 11th Instalment

PM Kisan 11th installment and eKYC details.
Among the central government's schemes to help farmers across the country financially is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana).
Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 is paid to crores of farmers every year in the country. The amount is directly sent to their bank accounts in the form of three instalments with Rs 2000 each. Now the farmers are waiting for their 11th instalment.
But it is important for the farmers to know that if they have not completed their e-KYC till now, they will not get their 11th instalment. Here are the steps to help you complete the e-KYC.
Earlier the service e-KYC was stopped on Kisan Portal for some time, and people were asked to complete their KYC by visiting their nearest Common Service Centre.
But now, this facility has started again on the official website and you can complete your e-KYC sitting at home. The last date to get done with the e-KYC is 31 May 2022.
Visit the official portal of PM Kisan Yojana at https://pmkisan.gov.in/.
On the homepage, click on 'Farmers Corner', and then select the option 'e-KYC'.
A new page will appear, you will have to fill in your Aadhaar card information and then click on the search tab.
After this, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP and click on 'Submit OTP'. Your e-KYC will be completed.
