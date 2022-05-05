PM KISAN Yojana: Complete Your e-KYC to Get the 11th Instalment

Among the central government's schemes to help farmers across the country financially is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana).

Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 is paid to crores of farmers every year in the country. The amount is directly sent to their bank accounts in the form of three instalments with Rs 2000 each. Now the farmers are waiting for their 11th instalment.

But it is important for the farmers to know that if they have not completed their e-KYC till now, they will not get their 11th instalment. Here are the steps to help you complete the e-KYC.