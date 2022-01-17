It Takes 555 Million of India's Poorest to Equal the Wealth of 98 Richest: Oxfam

The number of millionaires in India is growing fast. Image used for representation.
Throwing light on the widening financial gulf within Indian society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oxfam report has found that while the number of Indian billionaires grew from 102 to 142 in 2021, the share of the bottom 50 percent of the population in the national wealth declined to a mere 6 percent.
The report, titled "Inequality Kills: The Davos India Supplement' by Oxfam India," was released on Monday, 17 January.
"To put things into perspective, Mukesh Ambani earns approximately $7.7 billion per month and could employ close to 401.1 million unskilled workers at this minimum wage per month," the Oxfam report states.
Women accounted for 28 percent of all job losses and lost two-thirds of their income during the pandemic, as per Oxfam findings.
India’s 2021 budget allocation for the Ministry of Women and Child Development is less than half of the total accumulated wealth of the bottom ten of India’s billionaire list, as per the report. A 2 percent tax on individuals with an income of over 10 crore could increase the ministry’s budget by a whopping 121 percent.
The Oxfam exposition indicates that during India's worst year of COVID-19, the country’s healthcare budget saw a 10 percent decline from RE (revised estimates) of 2020-21.
There was a 6 percent cut in allocation for education, the Oxfam report says, while the budgetary allocation for social security schemes declined from 1.5 percent of the total Union budget to 0.6 percent.
"Wealth of 10 richest billionaires in India would be enough to fund for school and higher education of Indian children for more than 25 years. 1 percent of tax on wealth of the 98 billionaires in India can fund the total annual expenditure of the department of school education and literacy under Ministry of Education," as per the report.
