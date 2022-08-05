Nykaa To Acquire 100% Stake in LBB to Push Discovery Shopping

Beauty and wellness e-commerce firm Nykaa on Friday, 5 August, said that it will acquire digital content-cum-commerce firm Iluminar Media known by the brand name of Little Black Book (LBB).

FSN E-commerce, which operates under Nykaa brand name, did not disclose the deal value but said that the acquisition aligns with Nykaa's fundamental content-first approach to engaging with its loyal consumer base.

"We are excited about the strong synergies we share with LBB, because much like Nykaa, they have sharply focused on driving discovery and spotlighting promising home-grown brands across their channels since day one.