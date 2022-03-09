NSE Co-location Scam: Ex-COO Anand Subramanian Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in New Delhi has sent former NSE (National Stock Exchange) Group’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Anand Subramanian, to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday, 9 March, reported Business Standard.

Subramanian was arrested by CBI on 25 February in connection with the co-location scam.

The development comes two days after NSE’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna was sentenced to a 7-day CBI remand on Monday, 7 March, by a special court in Delhi. She was arrested on Sunday, 6 March, in Chennai.