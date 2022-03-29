Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo Ties Up With AP Govt To Fulfil Developmental Goals

The Andhra Pradesh government has entered into a partnership with Nobel laureate and noted economist Professor Esther Duflo in Vijayawada, on Monday, 28 March, to focus on achieving sustainable development goals.

Co-founded by Prof Duflo, The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) will collaborate with the government to eradicate poverty and formulate schemes in the areas of agriculture, education, health, housing, and women empowerment. The agency has been working in 20 Indian states for the past 15 years.

After meeting AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Prof Duflo said,