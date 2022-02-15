LIC IPO To Be the Mother of All Listings: Should You Invest or Not?

In a bid to replenish the public coffers that have been drained out by the pandemic, India is planning one of the biggest IPO listings ever.

On 13 February, the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI. According to the filing, the government, which owns 100 percent stake in the company, is offering 31.62 crore equity shares or a 5 percent stake in the IPO.

There's been a positive response among retail investors to the IPOs launched in the past year – but what is the temperature around the LIC IPO listing?