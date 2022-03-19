Indian Oil Inks Deal To Import 3 Million Barrels of Crude From Russia: Report

In a company-to-company deal, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India's biggest oil company, has signed a deal with a Russian oil group to import three million barrels of crude, NDTV reported, citing sources.

This comes as western countries and allies, led by the United States, have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February. Russia is offering oil at heavy discounts amid a global price rise.

India however, has not officially condemned the invasion. “We are a major oil importer and we are looking at all options at all points, we need the energy,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, 17 March.

The White House has said moves by India to procure crude from Russia would not be a violation of its sanctions on Russia. Several European countries continue to buy Russian oil, including Germany, Italy, France,.