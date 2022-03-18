'Always Exploring Options': MEA on Buying Oil From Russia Despite US Warning

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the government had been holding discussions at the "appropriate level of the Russian federation" regarding the purchase of oil.

"Discussions are currently underway. There are several issues to be considered, like how much oil is available," he had said.

Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, Jen Psaki, the press secretary of the White House, had registered the US's disapproval of India's stance on the oil trade.

"Think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this point in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for the invasion that is obviously having a devastating impact."

As of now, government data shows that India, which is the world's third-largest crude oil importer in the world, buys only around three percent of Russia's oil.