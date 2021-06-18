Indians’ Funds in Swiss Banks at Rs 20,700 Crore, Most in 13 Years

Funds held by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks rose to Rs 20,700 crore, or 2.55 billion Swiss francs in 2020, news agency PTI reported. This includes funds through India-based branches and other financial institutions. Holdings via securities and similar instruments saw a sharp surge, but customer deposits fell, annual data from Switzerland’s central bank revealed on Thursday, 17 June.

This figure is the highest observed in 13 years, reversing a two-year declining trend. At the end of 2019, the aggregate funds of Indian clients with Swiss banks was 899 million Swiss francs, or Rs 6,625 crore, the report added.

This number has mostly shown a downward trend since a record of nearly 6.5 billion Swiss francs in 2006, except for 2011, 2013, 2017, and a few other years, Swiss National Bank (SNB) data shows.