'Indian Economy Can Grow at Fast Pace in Post-Pandemic Scenario': RBI Governor

Lauding the Union government's decision to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel, Das said:

"The recent cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by central government and in VAT by several state governments will augment the purchasing power of the people, which, in turn, will create space for additional consumption."

The RBI had previously forecasted the economic growth for the current fiscal (FY22) at 9.5 percent. The retail inflation was projected at 5.1 percent for FY22 by the central bank.