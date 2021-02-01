GST Revenue for January 2021 Reaches Record Level of Rs 1.19 L Cr

The gross GST revenue collected in January 2021 reached a record level of Rs 1,19,847 crore.

Out of the total GST collection, CGST was Rs 21,923 crore, SGST was Rs 29,014 crore, IGST was Rs 60,288 crore (including Rs 27,424 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 8,622 crore (including Rs 883 crore collected on import of goods), a Finance Ministry statement said.

The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of December up to 31 January 2021 was 90 lakh.

The government has settled Rs 24,531 crore to CGST and Rs 19,371 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.