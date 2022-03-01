February GST Collection Rises 18% Year on Year Basis to Over Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore

India's GST collection rose 18 percent in February 2022 on a year-on-year basis to Rs 133,026 crore, official data showed on Tuesday, 1 March.

However, on sequential basis, last month's collections were slightly lower than those of January 2022.

In January 2022, the collection had stood at Rs 138,394 crore.

Notably, this is the fifth time that the GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark.