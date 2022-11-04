EPFO to Credit Interest to PF Accounts Soon: Details Here; Check Updated Balance

The beneficiaries of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) should note that the central organisation is planning to soon start processing the interest for 2021-22. Beneficiaries are likely to see the amount reflect in their accounts very soon. In March 2022, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officially declared that it will provide an interest rate of 8.1 percent. One should note that this is the lowest interest rate in four decades for the last financial year.

However, now the amount can finally be seen in the accounts by the beneficiaries. According to the latest official details available, the interest will be credited soon to your Provident Fund (PF) accounts. Beneficiaries are requested to stay alert and keep a closer look at their accounts. They will see the changes as soon as the interest is credited by the organisation.