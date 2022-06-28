Business Tycoon Pallonji Mistry Passes Away at the Age of 93

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry, who headed the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at the age of 93.
(Photo Courtesy: Pallonji Mistry/ Facebook)
"Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones (sic)," Union Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet.
Mistry had been felicitated with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s top civilian awards, in 2016. An Irish citizen, the business magnate had also been known as the “Phantom of Bombay House” for keeping low profile.
According to the latest Forbes data, he had a net worth of over $13 billion, ranking at 143 worldwide.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, established in 1865, is one of the largest business firms in India. Based in Mumbai, the company operates in construction, real estate, textiles, engineered goods, home appliances, shipping, publications, power, and biotechnology.
Mistry and his family came into the limelight in 2012, when his younger son Cyrus Mistry was chosen to head the Tata group after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.
Cyrus had been ousted from the company in October 2016 in one of the country's most infamous corporate showdowns.
Mistry had named his oldest son, Shapoor, 50, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group in June 2012.