Amid Graft Allegations, Bharat Biotech Scraps Covaxin Deal With 2 Brazil Firms

Bharat Biotech on Friday, 23 July, announced the termination of its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals to sell its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in Brazil.



Further, the pharmaceutical company said: “We will continue to work diligently with ANVISA, the Brazilian drug regulator, to complete the regulatory approval process for the vaccine.”

This comes amid a controversy over a $324 million deal for import of 20 million doses between Brazil and Bharat Biotech.