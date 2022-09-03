'Our Time to Shine': Anand Mahindra, Experts on Indian Economy Surpassing UK's

Economists and industry experts celebrated India's progress after a Bloomberg report published on Friday, 2 September, determined that India has surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra hailed the news, and attributed the development to the philosophy of karma.

"The law of Karma works. News that would have filled the hearts of every Indian that fought hard & sacrificed much for freedom. And a silent but strong reply to those who thought India would descend into chaos. A time for silent reflection, gratitude," he tweeted.