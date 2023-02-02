Adani Withdraws 20,000 Crore FPO as Stocks Continue to Tank For 5th Day

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday, 1 February, called off the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) as its stocks witnessed fluctuations for a fifth day.

Behind the news: The upset was triggered US short seller Hindeburg Research's report, which stirred up new allegations of stock market manipulation and money laundering against the billion-dollar conglomerate.

On Wednesday, the stocks remained volatile, with Adani Total Gas and Adani Power in free fall, even as Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and SEZ managed some recovery.

Adani Enterprises, meanwhile, was down 1.12 percent at Rs 2,941.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Adani's statement: In a statement on Wednesday, the company said, "The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction."