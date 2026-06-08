Chennai: YouTuber Maridhas Detained Over Posting Videos ‘Critical’ Of CM Vijay

YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police on 8 June 2026. The detention followed the posting of videos critical of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Maridhas was taken into custody from his residence in Surya Nagar, Madurai, and is being transported to Chennai for further interrogation. The police have stated that the case was registered by the Cyber Crime department.