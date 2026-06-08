Chennai: YouTuber Maridhas Detained Over Posting Videos ‘Critical’ Of CM Vijay

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According to Deccan Herald, the Cyber Crime wing of the Chennai City Police initiated the case on its own after continuous allegations and critical commentary by Maridhas against the functioning of the state government. The special team coordinated with Madurai City Police to detain him at his home.
YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police on 8 June 2026. The detention followed the posting of videos critical of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Maridhas was taken into custody from his residence in Surya Nagar, Madurai, and is being transported to Chennai for further interrogation. The police have stated that the case was registered by the Cyber Crime department.
Officials stated that Maridhas is being questioned regarding the case registered by the Cyber Crime wing following his detention. Details about the specific legal sections under which he has been booked are expected to be released after further investigation, according to a senior police official.
Maridhas has a significant following on social media platforms and is known for his political commentary. He has previously faced multiple police cases related to his online content as highlighted in recent coverage. The current case marks another instance of law enforcement action in response to his public criticism of state authorities.
"The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing. Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," a senior police official said.
Further procedural steps include transporting Maridhas to Chennai, where he will be interrogated by the Cyber Crime department. The police have not yet disclosed the precise charges or sections invoked, but indicated that more information will be provided after the initial round of questioning as developments unfold.
Coverage revealed that the case stems from Maridhas’s repeated online allegations and critical videos targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the TVK government, and various state ministers. The police have not commented on the content of the videos or the nature of the allegations at this stage as the investigation continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.