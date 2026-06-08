North Korea Rolls Out Red Carpet for Xi Jinping Ahead of Kim Jong Un Talks

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Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, marking his first visit to North Korea in seven years. The trip, which is Xi’s first international journey of the year, comes after recent summits with United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi was greeted at the airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol-ju, with a red carpet ceremony and children presenting flowers. The visit is scheduled to last two days, with high-level talks planned between the two leaders.
According to Deutsche Welle, visuals from official Chinese media showed military officers flanking the red carpet as Xi’s Air China plane arrived. Banners at the airport welcomed Xi and praised the “unbreakable friendship” between China and North Korea. Xi is accompanied by senior officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi and chief of staff Cai Qi. The visit follows Xi’s previous meeting with Kim in Beijing in September 2025, where both leaders attended a military parade alongside Vladimir Putin.
As reported by The Guardian, the visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea friendship and mutual assistance treaty, which remains China’s only formal defence agreement. The relationship between the two countries had been strained by reduced trade during the pandemic and North Korea’s increasing military cooperation with Russia. Xi’s visit is seen as an effort to revitalise ties and reaffirm China’s strategic interests in the region.
As analysis showed, China is seeking to maintain stability on its border and influence in Pyongyang, especially as North Korea’s partnership with Russia has grown. Beijing is concerned about being sidelined as Pyongyang deepens military and economic cooperation with Moscow. The visit is viewed as a move to reassert Chinese leverage and ensure North Korea remains within China’s diplomatic orbit.
Xi’s remarks, published in North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, emphasised the “invincible friendship” between the two nations and called for increased exchanges in all areas. He stated, “No matter how the times change or how the international situation evolves, the traditional friendship between China and North Korea is always invincible.”
“We must oppose hegemony, authoritarianism and all attempts and conspiracies to revive militarism that endanger regional security and stability,” Xi was quoted as saying in Rodong Sinmun.
Coverage revealed that Xi’s visit follows his recent summits with Trump and Putin, and is expected to reinforce China’s influence over North Korea. Experts suggest that Xi may offer economic aid packages, including food and fertilizer shipments, and support for joint economic projects. The visit is also likely to avoid direct pressure on North Korea regarding denuclearisation, focusing instead on peace and stability in the region.
In the middle of the visit, reporting indicated that North Korea’s nuclear programme remains a point of contention. Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, reiterated that the country’s nuclear weapons programme is “the line of no retreat.” Despite this, China continues to prioritise stability and regime durability in North Korea, rather than seeking immediate denuclearisation.
North Korea’s economic situation has also been highlighted as details emerged of recent growth, driven by arms sales and increased trade with China and Russia. The country’s capital, Pyongyang, has seen significant development, with new infrastructure and consumer goods becoming more common. However, outside the capital, poverty and malnutrition remain widespread.
At the end of the first day, further analysis showed that both leaders are expected to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and the evolving balance of power involving the United States, Russia, and Japan. The outcome of the talks may influence future diplomatic and security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.
“Xi’s goal is to not let North Korea spin off too far out of the Chinese orbit, which is always something that Beijing would worry about,” said John Delury, a senior fellow for the Asia Society.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.