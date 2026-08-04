WhatsApp Places Multiple Accounts Under Review, Users Face 24-Hour Lockout

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On 3 August 2026, WhatsApp placed several user accounts, including those in India, under review for a 24-hour period. Affected users were unable to access any features of the app during this time. The disruption began around 8 pm IST and occurred without prior warning, leading to widespread concern and numerous complaints on social media platforms.
According to The Indian Express, WhatsApp confirmed that the review process was implemented to prevent abuse of its service and to protect user safety. The company stated that while it aims to act against misuse, errors can occur, and efforts are made to restore access as quickly as possible when mistakes happen.
As highlighted by The Hindu, users affected by the review received an in-app notification stating, "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours." The notification also provided links to guidance on responsible use and information about account security.
Coverage revealed that the incident coincided with a broader technical issue, as thousands of users globally reported being unable to send photos, videos, or stickers. While text messages continued to function, multimedia sharing was disrupted for many, with some users noting that the problem appeared to affect Android devices more than others.
In addition to the review notifications, further reporting indicated that the sudden restriction led to confusion among users, particularly those who rely on WhatsApp for professional communication. Many took to social media to seek clarification and assistance, expressing frustration over the lack of advance notice and the impact on their daily activities.
"My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will 'typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently," one user posted on social media.
Analysis showed that WhatsApp’s automated systems are designed to detect suspicious activity and temporarily restrict accounts to investigate potential violations of its terms of service. However, the company acknowledged that false positives can occur, and it has mechanisms in place for users to appeal such decisions.
Users reported that the review process blocked all app features, including messaging, calls, and access to chat history. Following reports, WhatsApp reiterated its commitment to user safety and encouraged those affected to use the in-app support options for resolution.
Some users expressed concern about the lack of transparency and the potential for disruption to essential communications. The issue was particularly acute for individuals and businesses that depend on WhatsApp for daily operations, as highlighted by user feedback during the outage.
"My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary," another user wrote.
At the time of reporting, Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, had not issued a detailed public statement regarding the technical outage or the specific criteria used for placing accounts under review. As details emerged, users were advised to monitor official channels for updates and to follow recommended security practices to avoid future disruptions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.