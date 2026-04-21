West Bengal Polls: 9 Held After BJP–TMC Clash Outside Kolkata Police Station

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On 21 April 2026, nine individuals were arrested following a violent clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside Ekbalpur Police Station in Kolkata. The incident occurred during an election campaign event on Hossain Shah Road, where supporters of both parties gathered, leading to a confrontation that escalated into violence. The arrests included five BJP workers and four TMC workers, according to police officials.
According to The Hindu, the clash began when BJP supporters, led by candidate Rakesh Singh, assembled for a meeting and engaged in sloganeering. TMC supporters responded with counter-slogans, resulting in a heated exchange that soon turned violent. Police intervened and detained individuals from both parties to restore order in the area.
As reported by Scroll, the incident led to injuries among some participants, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Harikrishna Pai. Three first information reports were registered in connection with the violence. The clash took place as campaigning intensified ahead of the first phase of polling, scheduled for 23 April, with the second phase set for 29 April and vote counting on 4 May.
Election authorities have implemented additional security measures in response to the incident. Coverage revealed that the Election Commission has restricted the use of motorcycles on roads between 6 pm and 6 am starting two days before polling, and pillion riders are only permitted in specific circumstances. These steps aim to ensure peaceful and intimidation-free elections.
Political tensions remain high in Kolkata and across West Bengal as both parties intensify their campaigns. Analysis showed that the TMC has established a dominant visual presence in Kolkata through widespread poster campaigns, while the BJP has focused on door-to-door outreach and localised campaign strategies, particularly in key constituencies such as Bhowanipore.
“A total of nine people, including five BJP workers and four TMC workers, were arrested after tensions escalated into a clash outside Ekbalpur Police Station in Kolkata on Monday (April 21),” police officials stated.
Legal proceedings are ongoing, with three FIRs filed and investigations underway. Reporting indicated that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has moved the High Court, expressing concern that more party workers could face arrest ahead of polling. The court was informed that the Election Commission has prepared a list of nearly 1,000 individuals identified as potential troublemakers.
In the broader context of the West Bengal Assembly elections, further details emerged regarding campaign rhetoric, with senior leaders from both parties making strong statements about law and order, governance, and the conduct of the elections. The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections across the state.
North Bengal’s 54 assembly seats have also become a focal point in the ongoing electoral contest. As details emerged, both BJP and TMC are seeking to consolidate their positions in the region, with the outcome expected to influence the overall balance of power in the state assembly.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.