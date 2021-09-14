West Bengal Govt Questions NHRC Panel's Credibility: SC To Hear Plea on 20 Sept

The West Bengal government on Monday, 13 September, questioned before the Supreme Court the credibility of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel, which examined alleged human rights violation in post-poll violence, contending that it consisted of members who are either members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or known to be closely associated with BJP.



Listing the members of the committee, which was formed to investigate the incidents of post-poll violence, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government, noted that a few members were close to the BJP, having ties with the party.

"Can you imagine these people have been appointed to collect the data? Is this a BJP investigating committee, my Lords?" he submitted.