West Bengal: Nearly 7 Lakh Voters Added Ahead Of Polls; EC Yet to Give Details

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West Bengal’s electoral rolls have seen a significant increase ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, with nearly 7,00,000 new voters added between the publication of the final list on 28 February and the close of nominations. The additions were made through Form-6 applications, and the total electorate in the state now stands at approximately 68.2 million. The state is scheduled to vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April.
According to Hindustan Times, around 7,09,000 Form-6 applications were submitted during the two phases of nominations, and after verification, about 500,000 applicants were found eligible and included in the rolls. This process reflects the Election Commission’s rolling enrolment policy, which allows registrations until the close of nominations.
Coverage revealed that the Election Commission’s move to add new voters has become a focal point in the ongoing political contest, with parties raising concerns about the integrity of the process and the potential impact on the upcoming polls.
District-wise data shows that North 24 Parganas recorded the highest addition with over 71,000 new voters, followed by Kolkata with nearly 44,000. Other districts such as Howrah, Hooghly, and East Midnapore also saw substantial increases as details emerged. The total number of male voters is now over 34.9 million, women voters exceed 33.3 million, and there are 1,257 voters in the third gender category.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the surge in new voter registrations has triggered a political row. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers filed fraudulent Form-6 applications to enrol “outsiders,” describing the situation as “voter hijacking.” Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee also claimed that bulk applications were submitted across constituencies to influence the voter rolls.
The BJP has rejected these allegations, accusing the TMC of attempting to discredit the electoral process. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged large-scale irregularities in the voter lists, while BJP leader Amit Malviya has questioned the TMC’s claims regarding infiltration according to recent statements.
“Form-6 can only be filed by the applicant and not on someone else’s behalf,” Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified, warning of legal action against false applications.
Officials have stated that complaints regarding the new additions are being examined, and pending cases are subject to review by appellate tribunals. The Election Commission has indicated that the number of voters could rise further as these cases are resolved following reports.
West Bengal’s assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase on 23 April and the second on 29 April. The results are scheduled to be announced on 4 May. The ongoing scrutiny of voter roll additions and the associated political debate are expected to remain central issues as the state moves closer to polling day as election preparations continue.
“The additions came from around 709,000 Form-6 applications, submitted across the two phases of nominations. After verification, about 500,000 applicants were found eligible and included in the rolls, reflecting the Commission’s rolling enrolment process that allows registrations until nominations close.”
Security arrangements for the elections have also been intensified, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deploying additional personnel and equipment across sensitive locations in the state. The Election Commission has stated that measures are in place to ensure a fair and peaceful polling process as security reviews continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.