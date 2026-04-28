Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Of Blocking Return, Federation Responds

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Vinesh Phogat, a prominent Indian wrestler, has accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of deliberately preventing her from returning to competitive wrestling. The dispute centres on her inability to register for the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament, which is a key event for qualification to the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials. The registration portal reportedly closed before she could complete her entry, and her attempts to contact federation officials for assistance were unsuccessful.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Vinesh Phogat stated that she had planned her comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament, with the registration deadline set for 30 April 2026. She alleged that the WFI’s administrative staff did not respond to her calls when she encountered issues with the online registration process. Phogat expressed concern that the situation appeared to be a deliberate attempt to exclude her from competition, especially given the tournament’s significance for future selection opportunities.
According to coverage revealed, the WFI’s selection policy for the Asian Games allows only medal winners from the National Championships and the Federation Cup to participate in the senior selection trials. However, medallists from the Open Ranking Tournament are also eligible for the national camp, which is a prerequisite for the trials. This policy makes participation in the tournament critical for wrestlers seeking to remain in contention for major international events.
The WFI, through its president Sanjay Singh, has denied any deliberate attempt to block Vinesh Phogat’s return. Singh stated that other wrestlers also faced similar registration issues and that those who contacted the federation had their problems resolved. He emphasised that the tournament remains open to all eligible competitors and that the federation is not preventing anyone from participating. “We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” Singh said, addressing the allegations.
“I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh Phogat was quoted as saying. “It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials.”
Further details indicated following reports that the WFI’s official notification had set 30 April as the last date for entries. The federation reiterated that the registration portal was closed in accordance with the published schedule and that no special treatment was given or denied to any athlete. The WFI also clarified that complaints from other wrestlers regarding the portal were addressed when brought to their attention.
The dispute comes as the Asian Games 2026 are scheduled for September, with the World Championships to follow. The outcome of this situation could impact Vinesh Phogat’s prospects for representing India at these major events. The WFI maintains that its processes are transparent and that all athletes have equal opportunity to participate, provided they adhere to the established procedures as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.