Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Of Blocking Return, Federation Responds

The WFI, through its president Sanjay Singh, has denied any deliberate attempt to block Vinesh Phogat’s return. Singh stated that other wrestlers also faced similar registration issues and that those who contacted the federation had their problems resolved. He emphasised that the tournament remains open to all eligible competitors and that the federation is not preventing anyone from participating. “We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” Singh said, addressing the allegations.