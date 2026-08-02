Veteran Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Body Recovered 3 Days After Fatal Avalanche

The body of veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja was found on 2 August 2026, three days after an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan swept away him and nine other climbers.

The avalanche occurred on 30 July 2026, and search operations were hampered by hazardous terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Purja, aged 43, was leading an international expedition at the time of the incident.