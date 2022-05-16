Biological E Reduces Price of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 Per Dose

Vaccine maker Biological E Ltd (BE) on Monday, 16 May, announced that it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine corbevax, from Rs 840 to Rs 250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private COVID-19 vaccination centres.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Vaccine maker Biological E Ltd (BE) on Monday, 16 May, announced that it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine corbevax, from Rs 840 to Rs 250 a dose inclusive of GST, for private COVID-19 vaccination centres.
For the end user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.
The decision comes within weeks of Biological E received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age. The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs 990 per dose, including taxes and vaccine administration charges.
Corbevax is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. It eliminates vaccine wastage, which is a major advantage for private hospitals.
The Corbevax vaccination slot can be booked through the Co-WIN app or the Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17.
Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company conducted Phase 2 and 3 multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.
