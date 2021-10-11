Uttarakhand Minister Yashpal Arya, His Son Join Congress After Quitting BJP

In a setback for the BJP, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya joined Congress on Monday, 11 October, along with his son who is also an MLA in the state.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Arya has sent his resignation to the chief minister."

The Congress has got a big boost ahead of elections as Arya is a prominent Dalit leader in Uttarakhand. He had left the Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party during last elections. Arya was holding Excise Transport and Social Welfare ministry in the state.