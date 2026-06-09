Plays on Savarkar, Vajpayee, 1857: UP Govt Plans Statewide Theatre Event

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The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to launch a comprehensive theatre outreach programme titled ‘Ek Janpad, Ek Natak’ (One District, One Play) from August 2026. The initiative aims to bring professionally produced plays on historical figures and events to audiences in all 75 districts, using both live performances and digital streaming platforms. The scheme is designed to engage young people and promote cultural education through theatre.
According to The Indian Express, the programme will feature plays on personalities such as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Veer Savarkar, Jhansi ki Rani, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharaja Suheldev, and events like the Kakori Train Action and the 1857 Revolt. The Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA), Lucknow, has prepared the proposal, which has received in-principle approval from the state government.
Each district is scheduled to host a two-day performance based on one of eight approved themes, with the subject matter linked to the region’s history or cultural heritage. Details provided indicate that theatre troupes will be selected through a screening process involving district-level committees and expert evaluation.
Financial support is planned for playwrights, directors, actors, musicians, and technical staff, with honorariums and remuneration included. Coverage revealed that flagship productions are proposed on Vajpayee, Maharaja Suheldev, and Anandmath, with higher budgets and wider touring schedules. The play on Atal Bihari Vajpayee is intended for staging across multiple districts on 25 December, his birth anniversary.
“This initiative is designed not merely as a theatre programme but as a structured cultural outreach effort that will take stories of the freedom movement, literary heritage and civilisational values directly to young audiences across UP,” said Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs.
Touring productions will be grouped into regional clusters to maximise reach, with themes tailored to local significance. For example, the Lucknow region will focus on the Kakori robbery and the freedom struggle, while the Meerut region will highlight the 1857 Revolt. Analysis showed that standard productions are budgeted at approximately Rs 18.35 lakh each, while flagship productions may cost up to Rs 49.2 lakh.
The initiative will be coordinated by the Culture, Tourism, Education, and Information departments. Reporting indicated that all performances will be professionally video-recorded and archived in a dedicated UP Cultural Digital Library, with select productions to be made available on YouTube and OTT platforms.
Officials expect the programme to directly engage between 500,000 and 1,000,000 young people through performances in schools, universities, museums, heritage sites, and cultural institutions. As details emerged, the government has established institutional and financial frameworks for research, script development, production, artist engagement, staging, and documentation, reflecting a long-term commitment to cultural education.
“The state has created a dedicated institutional and financial support framework for research, script development, production, artist engagement, staging and documentation, reflecting a long-term commitment to cultural education through theatre,” Amrit Abhijat added.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.