US Navy Rescues 14 Indian Crew After Vessel Sinks Off Oman Coast

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On 14 June 2026, an Indian-flagged merchant vessel named MVS Virat 1, carrying 14 Indian crew members, suffered an engine failure off the coast of Oman. The crew was safely transferred to a life raft, and a coordinated rescue operation was initiated involving nearby ships and Omani authorities. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, but all 14 sailors were reported safe during the evacuation process.
According to Deccan Herald, the Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed that the vessel experienced an engine failure, prompting the crew to abandon ship and board a life raft. The embassy stated that the rescue operation was being conducted with the assistance of ships in the vicinity and under the coordination of Omani maritime authorities.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Indian Embassy posted updates on social media, confirming that search and rescue efforts were ongoing and that all 14 crew members were accounted for. The embassy reiterated that the operation was being closely coordinated with Omani officials to ensure the safety of the sailors.
Search and rescue coordination was further detailed in official statements, which noted that the incident involved the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel Virat 1. The embassy did not disclose additional details about the cause of the engine failure but confirmed that the crew had been safely evacuated from the vessel.
"Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities," the Indian Embassy in Muscat stated on social media.
Further information provided by embassy updates indicated that the crew's transfer to the life raft was executed without reported injuries. The embassy assured that all necessary support was being extended to the sailors and their families during the ongoing rescue efforts.
Details about the broader context of maritime security in the region were highlighted, as the incident followed a period of increased tension in the Gulf due to ongoing conflicts. However, officials emphasised that the current rescue was a response to a technical failure and not related to any hostile action.
"The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew," the embassy stated.
Updates on the rescue operation confirmed that Omani authorities and ships in the area continued to monitor the situation closely. The Indian Embassy maintained communication with all relevant agencies to ensure the safe return of the crew members.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.