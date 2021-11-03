Akhilesh Yadav Can Convert to Islam to Get Muslim Votes: UP Minister

UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav may even convert to Islam to appease Muslims. He also claimed that the SP chief was enjoying the patronage of Pakistan's ISI.

"He may also be getting financial support from the neighbouring country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the minister alleged while talking to reporters at his residence.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath now poses a challenge for the Islamic world.

"Akhilesh Yadav is getting all support from them. Akhilesh is getting patronage and suggestions from the ISI. He could be even getting financial support from them," the minister stated.