Four-Yr-Old Boy Who Fell Into UP Borewell Dies Despite Rescue Ops

A massive rescue operation had been launched to rescue the boy from the open 30-foot borewell. IANS The four-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhaura village, was brought out dead on Thursday, 3 December, morning. Representational image. | (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint) Breaking News A massive rescue operation had been launched to rescue the boy from the open 30-foot borewell.

A four-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhaura village, was brought out dead on the morning of Thursday, 3 December. The boy had fallen into the borewell on Wednesday.

He was brought out of the borewell, after a 20-hour operation, but the doctors at the spot pronounced him dead.

A massive rescue operation had been launched to rescue the boy from the open 30-foot borewell. The fire department, local police and the administration had jointly carried out the operation which were joined by teams of the NDRF.

Reports said that several excavators had been roped in to dig the area around the borewell and oxygen was being supplied continuously to the child through pipes.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said the boy, Dhanendra, along with his elder sister Rekha were playing when he fell into the borewell.