'Unequivocal on Terrorism': UN Security Council Adopts Resolution on Afghanistan

China and Russia were the outliers who abstained on the vote on the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has demanded that the Taliban should not allow terrorists to use its territory for attacks against other countries and this would apply to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
The resolution was adopted on Monday under India's presidency by a divided council where China and Russia were the outliers who abstained on the vote on the resolution, but refrained from vetoing it in view of the overwhelming global support for the sentiments behind it.
All the other 13 members voted for it.
India played a "constructive and bridging" role at the UNSC and worked to the "extent possible for consensus-based" outcomes, Shringla said and this diplomacy was evident in saving the resolution proposed by the United States (US), Britain and France from a veto by China and Russia, even as they expressed their opposition.
"Today's UN Security Council Resolution, therefore, is a very important and timely pronouncement coming as it does during India's Presidency of the UN Security Council," Shringla told reporters outside the UNSC after presiding over the meeting on Afghanistan.
Shringla said that India was "extremely happy" with the resolution as it "highlights the will of the Council to take necessary steps that are very important for the international community in its engagement with Afghanistan."
The council action came while the clocks 10,000 kilometres away in Afghanistan rolled past midnight into 31 August, the deadline President Joe Biden had set for his country's withdrawal from there, and the last C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul airport.
The UNSC is "unequivocal" on terrorism, he said. The resolution said that Afghanistan "not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts."
"And I think that also reflects the views of council members, as we understand it from the discussions," Shringla said.
Although they had differences with other aspects of the resolution, Russia's Permanent Representative Vassily Nenenzia and China's Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang joined in demanding in very strong terms in their speeches after their vote that the Taliban not allow terrorists to operate from its territory.
US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greefield told reporters, "The Security Council reiterates its enduring call on the importance of counter-terrorism."
"Afghanistan can never again become a safe haven for terrorism," she said.
While the UNSC expects the Taliban to allow those who want to leave, she said that "this resolution also affirms the Security Council's enduring commitment to those who remain," adding that "we cannot airlift an entire country to safety. This is the moment where diplomacy has to step up."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined