Cabinet Approves Rs 10,683 Crore PLI Scheme for Textiles

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 8 September, approved the much-anticipated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles sector. Under the scheme, incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore will be provided over five years.

According to the government, the move will especially positively impact states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha among others.

The government expects investments of more than Rs 19,000 crore into the sector during the five-year period.

It is also expected to bring about additional production turnover of over Rs 3 lakh crore during the period and create employment opportunities of over 7.5 lakh people directly and several lakhs more for supporting activities, as per the government.