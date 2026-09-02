UN Warns of ‘Immediate Risk’ to Millions in India From Rising Sea Levels

The United Nations has confirmed that the world is set to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold established by the 2015 Paris climate accord.

This overshoot is expected to result in decades of increased weather-related disasters, including rising sea levels that pose significant risks to coastal cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata.

The report outlines that even with ambitious climate action, the warming peak could reach 1.8 degrees Celsius by mid-century, with current policies likely pushing temperatures to 2.6 degrees Celsius by 2100.