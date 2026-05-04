Kerala Assembly Election Results: Congress-Led UDF Crosses Halfway Mark

advertisement
The United Democratic Front (UDF) has crossed the halfway mark of 71 seats in Kerala, leading in 82 constituencies as of 10:30 am, according to the latest Election Commission trends.
This puts the UDF in a strong position to form the next government, unseating the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was aiming for a third consecutive term.
According to Hindustan Times, the UDF’s performance aligns with exit poll projections that indicated a possible change in government. Most exit polls had estimated the UDF tally in the 70–90 seat range, while the LDF was expected to secure between 49 and 65 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was projected to have a limited impact, with predictions ranging from zero to four seats.
Initial trends indicated a closely fought contest between the LDF and UDF, but the UDF gradually gained a decisive lead as counting progressed.
In the run-up to counting day, exit poll analysis suggested that the UDF could benefit from anti-incumbency sentiments and community-based voting patterns. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, was expected to retain its stronghold in Malappuram, while support from the Christian community was anticipated to influence the results in central Kerala.
“We are very confident that it’s going to be a very scintillating victory and that is the wish of the people of Keralam and the decision of the people of Keralam that it should be the Congress-led UDF government that should be in power,” said Congress MP Jebi Mather, as quoted in official updates.
Midway through the counting, coverage revealed that the UDF had established leads in several key constituencies, including Paravur, Harippad, and Peravoor. High-profile candidates such as VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala were among those leading in their respective seats.
The counting process began at 8 am on 4 May, with results expected to be finalised by evening.
As reported by The Hindu, the counting of votes began with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across 43 locations in Kerala. The process involved 15,464 personnel, including returning officers, micro observers, and counting assistants. The Election Commission of India stated that the counting would uphold the highest standards of transparency and security.
The state witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 78 percent, reflecting strong public engagement in the electoral process.
Security arrangements were intensified in sensitive districts, particularly in Ernakulam and Kozhikode, following reports of heightened political activity and anticipated gatherings by party supporters. Authorities implemented a three-layer security protocol at major counting centres to ensure order and transparency.
In Kozhikode, a traditional LDF stronghold, analysis showed that the UDF made significant inroads, with several constituencies witnessing close contests. Local party leaders acknowledged the shifting dynamics, attributing the results to changing voter preferences and campaign strategies.
“There is one fact that most post-poll surveys have missed. It’s that die-hard sympathisers of the Left, who want the CPI(M) to survive in Kerala, have voted for the UDF this time. This was an election where true Communists rebelled against the party and joined hands with the UDF in places like Payyannur, Ambalappuzha, Ottappalam and Thaliparambu,” said senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan.
By the afternoon, reporting indicated that the UDF’s lead was consolidating, with the alliance surpassing the majority mark and the LDF trailing in several previously held seats. The final outcome is expected to be confirmed by the Election Commission later in the day.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.