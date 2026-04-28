UAE Quits OPEC and OPEC+ in Major Blow to Global Oil Alliance

The United Arab Emirates has officially announced its decision to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the OPEC+ alliance, effective 1 May 2026.

The move ends nearly six decades of UAE membership in the oil producers’ group and comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and volatility in global energy markets. The UAE government stated that the decision aligns with its long-term strategic and economic vision, as well as its evolving energy profile.