Twenty More Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

The district administrations are on high alert after 13 students of a government-run residential hostel in Hassan and seven medical college students, including an internee, tested positive for COVID-19, the health department officials said on Tuesday, 30 November.
All infected students of the hostel have been shifted to a COVID Care Centre. All are asymptomatic and recovering well according to the health department. It has been decided to conduct tests on primary contacts of the infected students.
The infections were found in the routine RT-PCR tests conducted by the health department for every 15 days. The hostel students affected with COVID-19 are studying in Class 6 to 10. All of them have been isolated and are being treated.
The district administrations have initiated strict monitoring of the situation and are trying to contain the infection within the clusters. Fortunately, the infectious disease has not spread to residential localities.
Recently, more than 280 people tested positive for Covid in Dharwad's SDM Medical College. The infections were also reported from Bengaluru International Boarding school. However, the authorities managed to handle the situation as there were no reports of the infection further spreading so far.