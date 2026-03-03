'Biden, Obama Responsible...': Trump Says War With Iran May Last For Weeks

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump has publicly outlined the objectives of the ongoing military campaign against Iran, stating that the operation aims to destroy Iran’s missile, naval, and nuclear capabilities, and to halt its support for armed groups in the region. Trump has warned that the conflict could last longer than initially projected, as violence continues to spread across West Asia. He has also criticised previous administrations, specifically those of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for their financial dealings with Iran.
According to The Guardian, Donald Trump declared that the “big wave” of attacks on Iran had not even started, and indicated that he was not deterred by the prospect of deploying ground troops if necessary. Trump’s defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, assured that the United States would avoid becoming entangled in a prolonged ground conflict similar to Iraq, while Gulf states prepared for potential retaliation following Iran’s missile assaults.
Trump stated that the objectives of the campaign include eliminating Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes, as well as its naval assets, but do not involve regime change. Coverage revealed that Trump warned the war could extend beyond the initial four to five weeks projected, emphasising that the United States is prepared for a longer engagement if necessary.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Trump described the decision to launch the military campaign as the “last, best chance” to neutralise what he called intolerable threats from Iran’s regime. He did not rule out the possibility of sending ground troops, stating, “This was our last, best chance to strike, what we’re doing right now, and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime.”
Midway through the conflict, reporting indicated that Trump urged Iranians to “take over your government,” suggesting that the current situation presented a rare opportunity for change. However, Trump maintained that the official objectives did not include toppling the Islamic Republic.
As noted in an article by BBC, Trump has repeatedly cited Iran’s history of hostility towards the United States, including the 1979 embassy takeover and attacks on US personnel, as justification for the current military action. He has also claimed that Iran’s missile development poses a direct threat to US interests and allies.
Analysis showed that Trump has criticised Barack Obama and Joe Biden for making funds available to Iran during their respective administrations. Fact checks confirm that the Obama administration transferred $1.7 billion to Iran in 2016 as part of a legal settlement, while the Biden administration enabled Iran to access approximately $16 billion in previously frozen funds, with restrictions on their use for humanitarian purposes.
At the end of recent briefings, further statements from Trump reiterated that the United States is prepared for an extended campaign and that the military operation is proceeding ahead of schedule, with no current plans for a large-scale ground invasion.
